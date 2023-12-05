Olivia Dunne acknowledges 'rizz' of internet sensation Baby Gronk in latest Instagram upload

In the latest internet sensation, the convergence of "Baby Gronk" and Olivia Dunne has left many sratching their heads. The origin of this viral storm can be traced back to a TikTok video posted by user Henry De Tolla, known as h00pify, that discusses the meeting of a 10-year-old football prodigy named Madden San Miguel and the LSU gymnast affectionately known as "Livvy."

The video, which features De Tolla providing his commentary and sprinkling in slang, suggests that Livvy somehow convinced Baby Gronk to commit to LSU, adding that she "rizzed him up." The perplexing nature of these terms and their sudden virality has captivated the online community, with the video amassing over 2.3 million views on TikTok and spreading across Twitter and Instagram.

On an Instagram story posted by Livvy Dunne, she acknowledged the lighthearted joke after the word "rizz" was posted by the New York Times defining it.

Who are "Baby Gronk" and Livvy Dunne?

Baby Gronk, whose real name is Madden San Miguel, has been making waves on social media as a football prpdigy often compared to retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski, known as "Gronk."

Despite being only 10 years old, Madden has garnered attention for his skills, with his father, Jake San Miguel, orchestrating unofficial visits to various colleges and universities. Madden’s social media fame has led to a significant following, emphasizing the evolving landscape where internet exposure can be as lucrative as professional sports.

Livvy, on the other hand, is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old junior NCAA gymnast at LSU and social media sensation. Dunne, already among the highest-paid college athletes, earns seven figures through social media and endorsements.

Livvy is also known for being the girlfriend of MLB top prospect Paul Skenes who was recently drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skenes was a star pitcher for the LSU Tigers, who recently won the College World Series.

De Tolla’s videos playfully suggest that Livvy used her charm, or "rizz," to persuade Baby Gronk into considering LSU for his future collegiate football career.

The term "rizz," derived from "charisma," denotes charming or seducing someone, popularized by YouTuber Kai Cenat in 2021.Their interaction, captured in a video on LSU’s campus, simply shows Dunne expressing support and encouragement for Madden’s potential future at LSU.

