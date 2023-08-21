Olivia Dunne, a well-known athlete and significant social media influencer, is once again in the spotlight as a result of internet criticism. As news of Olivia Dunne's relationship with Paul Skenes spreads online, she still has to deal with continuous abuse. The Pirates' ongoing gaming difficulties are the cause of the trolling.

Dunne is the highest-paid female college athlete, competing for the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. Fans believe she still needs to find the perfect balance between her public character and her academic obligations despite her great performance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' relationship

Paul Skenes recently admitted his relationship with Olivia Dunne. Skenes stated that he met Dunne through friends who were dating each other's roommates, Elena Marenas and Dunne.

Skenes also spoke about them being followed everywhere they went by fans and fielding requests for photos and autographs.

Skenes said, "It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever."

Prior to this year, the 21-year-old played college baseball for the LSU Tigers and Air Force Falcons before getting drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skenes was one of the best prospects entering the 2023 MLB Draft and was chosen by the Pirates as the first pick with a $9.2 million signing bonus.