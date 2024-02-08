Olivia Dunne dazzles in season-high performance as boyfriend Paul Skenes watches LSU showdown.

Olivia Dunne, who came back from a stress reaction earlier than expected, provided an electrifying performance for the LSU Tigers gymnastics team on Friday. Although she dazzled fans and had a season-high score of 9.875 on floor against Arkansas, LSU didn't need her score to count as the Tigers set a program record total of 198.475 to defeat Arkansas, which had 196.200, on Friday.

Dunne made only her third appearance of the season as a late replacement.

Adding to the excitement, Dunne’s MLB star boyfriend, Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, was present to witness her stellar performance. Skenes, a top prospect, cheered on Dunne at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

Olivia Dunne, who also performed an exhibition routine on bars, earned scores of 9.90 and 9.87 for a season-high 9.875. LSU scored 49.775 on floor, led by Haleigh Bryant's perfect 10. Konnor McClain and Kiya Johnson each scored 9.975.

In addition to being the 14th-best score in NCAA history, LSU’s triumph added another milestone to its season. The Tigers are ranked No. 3 nationally and are No. 1 on floor.

Following the victory, LSU coach Jay Clark emphasized the team’s focus on improvement and the importance of delivering complete performances.

Olivia Dunne celebrated through a TikTok clip alongside teammate Annie Beard

Dunne, a social media sensation with millions of followers, celebrated the win on TikTok alongside teammate Annie Beard. The duo created a lip-sync/dance clip captioned "Record setting tiger club," garnering praise from Dunne’s devoted fanbase.

As Olivia Dunne looks ahead to the next meet at the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday, her performance and the support from boyfriend Paul Skenes have added another layer of excitement to LSU’s gymnastics season. The combination of athleticism and a supportive relationship continues to elevate her status as a standout in both the gymnastics and social media worlds.

