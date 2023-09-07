Olivia Dunne is an internet sensation and an LSU gymnast who recently opened up about her entrepreneurial dreams beyond her journey in university in an interview.

Dunne’s journey to fame has taken place during a very short period of time. She is currently one of the highest-valued female college gymnasts. She is also at present the girlfriend of Paul Skenes who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates and was their first overall pick.

After her journey as a gymnast in LSU, Dunne wants to pursue her dreams of creating her own brand.

“But after school, I would definitely like to have my own brand. Yes, I love working with brands but I would like to have my own thing, my own product one day and I’m not sure exactly what that is. Yes. Yeah, but I definitely feel like I can do something entrepreneurial, so I would like to have my own product.” – Olivia Dunne had said in an interview.

Dunne is an extensive social media user. She represents the LSU Tigers in the women’s gymnastics team. As of 2022, she is the highest-paid female college athlete. In her career so far, she has also represented the USA national team in a competition.

Dunne bagged the title for the All-American on the uneven bars and also made the SEC academic honor roll. She garnered attention on social media and established herself as a social media icon before her freshman year in 2020-21. Currently she has beyond 19,000 followers on Twitter and 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

More about Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes

Dunne made things public about dating Paul Skenes earlier this summer. Skenes was selected as the first overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates for the 2023 MLB Draft.

Skenes was the crux behind his team’s success this season. He posted a 1.69 ERA with a 12-2 record within 19 starts for the team. Olivia Dunne was a part of the celebrations during the College World Series in June when Paul Skenes and LSU won the most significant trophy.