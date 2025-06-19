Olivia Dunne gives hilarious nickname to Paul Skenes for his "fan" appearance at College World Series

The last time LSU Tigers played in the College World Series in 2023 they went all the way to clinch the championship with Paul Skenes shining for the college baseball team.

Skenes made his appearances at the College World Series in Omaha this week, though, at the other side of the fence as he showed his support for LSU along with his girlfriend Olivia Dunne for the game against UCLA.

Dunne, who represented LSU in gymnastics, retired earlier this year. She shared pictures from their time at the game in an Instagram post.

"Just a fan," Dunne captioned the post.

In one of the pictures shared by Dunne, Skenes shared the frame with his Pittsburgh Pirates teammate Henry David, who played college baseball for Louisville.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes enjoyed their time in Omaha as the duo engaged in pre-game activities. They were seen participating in a Jell-O Shot Challenge at Rocco's on Monday.

Paul Skenes led the LSU Tigers to the College World Series crown in 2023 and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament for his exceptional showing from the mound.

Skenes also won the prestigious Dick Bowser Trophy and was named the Pitcher of the Year in 2023. With his stature growing as one of the most exciting young pitchers in the country, Skenes was selected first by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft.

He made his major league debut last year and was named the National League Rookie of the Year after a historic rookie season. Although the LSU Tigers don't have Skenes in their ranks anymore, they are going to the College World Series championship series.

LSU Tigers reach CWS Finals for the first time since winning it all with Paul Skenes

The Tigers came from behind in a dramatic walk-off win against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday. Trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Tigers catcher Luis Hernandez drove in two runs for his team with runners on base as Razorbacks left fielder Charles Davalan missed a catch to end the game.

Tigers first baseman Jared Jones walked it off after another defensive lapse from Arkansas in a dramatic finish.

