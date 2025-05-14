Olivia Dunne leaves Andrew McCutchen's wife, Maria, in awe with SI cover

Social media sensation Olivia Dunne graced the cover of the 2025 edition of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition, drawing a plethora of likes and positive comments from fans and followers on Instagram.
Here’s a look at Dunne’s cover shot:
In the caption, Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Paul Skenes’ significant other wrote:
“I am a Sports Illustrated Swim Cover model!”
The good wishes poured in, but one well-wished grabbed the spotlight. Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutcheon’s wife, Maria, showed her admiration for Dunne’s cover shot:
Maria McCutcheon commented:
“So Good!!!”
The comment, followed by fire and eye-heart emojis signaled her praise for Olivia Dunne’s cover debut on Sports Illustrated’s flagship publication. However, the 2025 cover shoot wasn't her first appearance on the SI Swimsuit Edition.
Dunne had also appeared in the 2023 issue but not on the cover.
Fans will continue to voice their appreciation and admiration for the former LSU stars' exploits as she makes a name for herself in the social media and modeling world.
Olivia Dunne changing the game for athletes
Olivia Dunne is one of a handful of athletes who have successfully transitioned from their respective athletic disciplines into the social media and fashion world.
In an X post, Sports Illustrated encapsulated this thought by saying about Olivia Dunne’s influence beyond the gym:
“@livvydunne’s why goes far beyond the floor and bars—it’s about changing the game for athletes everywhere. She was one of the first to leverage the power of name, image, and likeness deals, building a brand that’s both financially successful and rooted in showing the real Livvy.”
Indeed, Dunne has transformed her prowess on the gymnastics floor into a social media empire worth an estimated $9.5 million, according to 2024 figures.
Sports Illustrated touted her growing influence across the social media landscape:
“She’s not just a social media sensation; she’s a pioneering force who has created opportunities for herself and, by extension, countless other athletes by demonstrating how to navigate the intersection of sports, business, and digital influence.”
At 21, the sky’s the limit for the budding social media sensation. Paul Skenes' girlfriend is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with in her own right.
Fans should stay tuned, as there will be plenty more to come from one of the sports world’s hottest names at the moment.