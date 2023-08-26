Gymnast Olivia Dunne recalled her disturbing encounter with a pickpocket in Coachella on the "BFFs" podcast with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Bri Chickenfry.

Olivia had attended the Revolve event at Coachella, a festival compared to the infamous Fyre Festival.

Dunne, while dancing, discovered her phone and wallet were missing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Dunne, she and her sister had to visit an Apple store to purchase a new phone on a chilly day.

She also mentioned in the podcast that none of her social media accounts were hacked. It appeared that the thief had deleted all the data; further, upon tracking her phone, its location showed China.

She shared her experience on social media. In an amusing Instagram post, Dunne thanked the pickpocket for giving her a chance to buy the upgraded version of the phone.

Olivia Dunne’s boyfriend, Paul Skenes, promoted to Double-A side

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne

Paul Skenes is having an incredible month both on and off the field. He was the top pick for the Pirates in the MLB draft this July. Paul is also being promoted to Double-A weeks after his selection.

He's also making the headlines because of his much-publicized relationship with Olivia Dunne.

Exciting news came on Monday as he got promoted to Altoona, the Double-A affiliate of the

Fans were excited for his Single-A debut, and the 6-foot-6 pitcher did not disappoint.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia herself was there to witness the action, as Skenes struck out two batters in his single inning of play, hitting a top speed of 100 mph.

In three appearances for Single-A side Bradenton, Skenes pitched four innings without allowing a single score, striking out five hitters and only giving up one hit, all while keeping his walk count at zero.