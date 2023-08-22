Gymnast Elena Arenas, one of Olivia Dunne's best friends, is giving major Friendship Goals as she showers love on Dunne's recent sun-soaked Instagram update. Dunne has once again shown her knack for photogenic personality for the perfect beachy vibes, leaving her fans in awe.

In a series of stunning photographs shared on her Instagram handle, Dunne basked in the sun's warm embrace, sporting a chic monokini against the Ocean waves.

But what caught everyone's attention was the heartfelt comment that Elena wrote, "Ferb to my Phineas," for the bond that they share, and on that Olivia replied, ''PHINEAS''.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram Post

Like her friend Dunne, Elena Arenas is famous as an American artistic gymnast, making her mark since joining Junior International Elite in 2014.

She played in the Elite seasons of 2014 and 2015 and has shown her potential. Elena, now a fantastic freshman on the LSU women's gymnastics team, continues to wow fans with her skills and determination.

Olivia Dunne’s boyfriend, Paul Skenes, promoted to Double-A

Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes is having an incredible month both on and off the field. He was the top pick for the Pirates in the MLB draft this July, and he's also making headlines as the confirmed boyfriend of Olivia Dunne, the viral sensation from LSU.

Exciting news came on Monday as he got promoted to Altoona, the Double-A affiliate of the Pirates.

Skenes, the 21-year-old is a talented right-handed pitcher also known for his impressive fastball, He recently opened up about his relationship with Gymnast Olivia Dunne in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette just last Friday.

Fans were left in shock during his Single-A debut, where the 6-foot-6 pitcher showcased his skills. Olivia herself was there to witness the action, as Skenes struck out two batters in his single inning of play, hitting a top speed of 100 mph.

In his recent appearances across Single-A and the complex league, Skenes has been making improvements. He's thrown four innings without allowing a single score, striking out five hitters and only giving up one hit, all while keeping his walk count at zero.

Given Skenes' workload of 122 2/3 innings at LSU last season, where he maintained an impressive average of 103 pitches over 19 outings, the Pirates are being careful about his innings this season