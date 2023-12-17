Olivia Dunne's relationship with Paul Skenes celebrated by adorable sketch from LSU gymnast's friend

Olivia Dunne's star continues to shine. She's been an All-America on bars at LSU, one of the nation's top gymnastics programs, and she's a social media heavyweight. With the rise of NIL, she's exceptionally famous. That has paid untold dividends.

Long ago, Dunne and some of her LSU teammates signed the first gymnastics NIL for memorabilia at Leaf Trading Cards. The hype surrounding the brand’s newest collection ensued.

Paul Skenes, who led LSU to the NCAA baseball championship in June before being picked at No. 1 by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Dunne are dating.

After a practice, an acquaintance of Dunne who watched LSU's annual exhibition on Saturday, sketched the celebrity couple, and she shared the artwork on a Snapchat story.

Ultimately, the LSU Gymnastics Collection ended up with a wide variety of autographed items from Dunne, such as trading cards, photos and a limited-edition LSU leotard. The collection is selling the cards, per reports.

Paul Skenes, Olivia Dunne land trading card promotions

Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospect and MLB's third-overall prospect, was featured alongside his celebrity girlfriend, who boasts millions of followers on social media pages.

He ended up as a major part of the collection with Leaf Trading Cards.

As Skenes continues to make his way to the MLB, he will be featured on many trading cards. Topps and other brands will produce cards marking his journey, with many expecting him to become an ace.

Olivia Dunne was on a trading card.

Dunne's card is a $90 purchase, understandably so. That's what happens with an unprecedented collaboration between a brand and one of the country's most famous young athletes.

The fame for Dunne, who landed the SI Swimsuit edition, likely won't end once she leaves LSU after her senior season in 2024.

