Olivia Dunne's top 10 celebrity encounter wishlist ranking takes a twist with Leonardo DiCaprio's unforeseen 10th spot

LSU Tigers gymnast and arguably the most followed NCAA athlete of all time, Olivia Dunne, went viral with her latest TikTok video, in which she showcases her excitement levels to meet various Hollywood celebrities.

Meryl Streep was given the top spot by the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, and surprisingly enough, Oscar Award winner and the famed Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio was placed at the bottom of Dunne's top 10 celebrity encounter wishlist.

In the video, Olivia Dunne ranked rapper RuPaul sixth, Bill Gates fifth, Hugh Jackman seventh, Gisele Bundchen fourth, Leonardo DiCaprio tenth, Cate Blanchett eighth, Naomi Watts ninth, and Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, and Elon Musk rounding out the first three spots in that order.

Olivia has over 14 million followers combined, both on Instagram and TikTok. The viral sensation started her TikTok account by posting about her training routines and taking pictures inside the gym complex of the LSU Tigers training facility. Now the famed gymnast is an official SI swimsuit model and is maintaining her social media handles well with some help from her sibling, Julz Dunne.

Olivia Dunne spends quality time with her boyfriend Paul Skenes and pup, Roux

Olivia Dunne and her partner Paul Skenes recently got a dog together and gave it its own Instagram account. The 21-year-old gymnast created a social media page for her dog Roux on Monday and posted multiple images of the dog along with a photo of her with the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher.

After declaring their love for one another back in August, the couple seemed to be content together. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Skenes, a 21-year-old baseball player, first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. Skenes acknowledged his relationship with Dunne and urged fans to respect her personal space when she attends his games.

Dunne shared an Instagram post in which Skenes was dressed in a black suit for their romantic evening, while Livvy looked stunning in her blue gown.

Dunne is known for giving back to the LSU fraternity with her influence and donations.

