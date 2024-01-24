Olivia Dunne's viral TikTok sneak peek plays off suspicion of discord among LSU Tigers teammates

As one of the most iconic social media figures in America today, Olivia Dunne's every move is watched by millions. When it comes to her social life, those moves can be just as interesting.

An esteemed Louisina State University gymnast, Dunne first began uploading videos of her routines during the COVID lockdowns of 2020. From then on, her following grew an at exceptional rate, and the New Jersey-native now boasts millions of followers across her various channels.

In a recent post to her 12.7 million followers on TikTok, Dunne poked a little bit of fun at herself. The video depicts a woman wondering if Dunne's teammates on the LSU Tigers are nice to her. In response, Dunne posted a video in which her teammates visibly move away from her as she enters the locker room, with one even saying "ew."

The video is obviously satire, which is reenforced by the fact that Olivia Dunne is seen dancing in unison with her teammates before the end of the video. Predictably, it appears as though the 21-year-old is actually very well liked in the Tigers locker room.

Earlier this year, Dunne revealed that she was in a relationship with 6-foot-6 former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes. After having led the Tigers to victory at the College World Series last summer, Skenes was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall selection this year. Although she grew up watching the New York Yankees in Jersey, it looks like Olivia Dunne will be a Pirates fan from now on.

Dunne's fame has brought forth tremendous fortune. In 2023, it was revealed that the starlet was paid some $50,000 for making a single social media post. At her young age, Dunne is already a millionaire.

However, her fame has not come without drawbacks. Dunne has claimed that she no longer attends in-person classes at LSU, citing safety concerns, and also requires a full-time security detail.

Olivia Dunne's global popularity will only push her forward

In addition to being revered by her teammates, Olivia Dunne commands exceptional popularity with millions of people that she has never even met. Set to graduate this spring, there is no telling what heights the young gymnast might reach next. Alongside Paul Skenes, watch out for the pair to constitute a sports power couple of the future.

