Olivia Dunne sure celebrated her 21st birthday in style, but it was her fans who were in for a real treat!

"Do your thang 21!🥂 #21" - Source, @livvydunne, Instagram.

The LSU star and internet sensation who's been making headlines for the past year now, treated her fans to a series of photos that captured her exquisite fits for the special night.

The star began the proceedings on her Instagram stories with a black mini skirt, styled with a Prada purse covered in glitter, captioned "bday din fit."

Dunne then sent her fans into a frenzy with her supposed party fit. Rocking a glittery white mini-skirt, Dunne had a black sash around her with 'happy birthday' embroidered on it. The photo was simply captioned "21."

Fans flooded the comment sections with their love and lauded her for her style and class. Various stars and even her sister chimed in with responses to her truly eye-catching series of photos.

"Fine as hell I know it taste like smart water" wrote one cheeky fan.

"B DAYYYY QUENNN N" wrote another.

"CMON BARBIE LETS GO PARTY" Breese Marco her friend commented.

Here are a few more of the best reactions, even including one from American Alpine Ski Racer and Olympic champion, Lindsey Vonn.

Olivia Dunne's net worth turned a staggering $3.3 million before her 21st birthday

The LSU superstar who's already achieved so much in such a short span, sits at a whopping net worth of $3.3 million at just the tender age of 21.

Olivia Dunne has done all this purely by being a social media influencer and a part of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. The star has a whopping 4.4 million followers on Instagram and 5.7 million on TikTok.

"Led by Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese, LSU is setting the standard for athletes in women’s sports capitalizing on NIL deals. Stephanie Apstein on the women’s program ruling the new college sports economy, in SI’s ‘The Money Issue’ (link in SI's bio)" - Sports Illustrated, Instagram.

Olivia's post on her socials reportedly brings in the dough too. Reports suggested she earns roughly anywhere between $31,900 to $43,200 for a single sponsored post. Her NIL valuation went up to $3.5 million earlier this year in April, a considerable rise from her $2.6 million in December 2022.

While her financial prowess is truly inspiring, only she knows what the future holds!