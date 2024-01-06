Olivia Dunne sparks excitement previous to LSU Tigers' gymnastics routine against the Bucks

Olivia Dunne, the charismatic LSU gymnast and social media sensation, sent waves of excitement through her fans as she geared up for the Tigers’ first meet of the season against Ohio State. The highly anticipated event, scheduled for 7:30 pm in Baton Rouge, marked the beginning of Dunne’s senior year—a season she has been eagerly anticipating and sharing with her followers on various social media platforms.

In a recent Instagram post, Dunne, the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates’ top prospect Paul Skenes, posted a captivating picture of herself in action, accompanied by details on how fans could catch the meet either on-site or through the SEC Network Broadcast. The caption, a simple yet charged "MEET DAY," set the tone for the excitement that would unfold as she took the first step of her final collegiate year with the Tigers.

Olivia Dunne’s social media presence has been a key factor in building anticipation for this season. Leading up to the meet, she shared her meticulous preparation, offering fans a glimpse into her focused mindset. A January 3 post featured her mantra for the upcoming season:

"There is business to be stood on." - Dunne posted accompanied by images showing her chalked hands and poised on the uneven bars.

Olivia Dunne will aim to secure a national title for LSU as a senior.

As a senior, Dunne aims to secure a national title for LSU, a feat that has eluded her despite consistent success in the SEC. The Tigers, currently ranked No. 3 in the nation, are eager to make a strong statement in their pursuit of victory.

Beyond the gymnastics arena, Dunne’s influence extends into fashion and sports media. With a massive social media following of 4.5 million on Instagram and 7.8 million on TikTok, she became the highest-paid female NCAA athlete in 2023, earning around $3.5 million through endorsements and collaborations with major brands.

As the LSU Tigers gear up for the meet against Ohio State, fans are eagerly anticipating the dazzling performance that Olivia Dunne promises to deliver, setting the stage for an exhilarating senior season.

