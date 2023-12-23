Olivia Dunne sprinkles holiday cheer with sweet surprises in her latest Instagram reveal, unveiling a festive collaboration

As Olivia Dunne gears up to represent the LSU Tigers at the NCAA gymnastics event, the athlete-turned-celebrity wished everyone happy holidays on Instagram and also unveiled a new partnership.

Olivia Dunne sends Holiday cheers to her followers

Dunne, the most followed NCAA athlete of all time, is observed in the first story as an animated character holding a bear, which showcases her partnership with Jensen's multivitamin gummies. In the next story, we see Livvy in the same pose, but this time, it is her real-life image holding a pack of Jensen's gummies.

In college gymnastics, December is always a hectic month as competitors prepare for the NCAA Finals in January. Dunne will be headlining the women's gymnastics championship in Fort Worth, TX, next year as the athletes begin with their pre-season training.

Olivia Dunne trains to compete as a senior in the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championship

The TikTok sensation and the other Tigers are getting ready for their first formal competition match on Jan. 5 versus Ohio State University. The team concluded the 2023 season with a total score of 197.525 in the NCAA Championship Final, placed fourth nationally.

Olivia Dunne pointed her toes and grasped the beam in one hand while extending the other forward. The 21-year-old flaunted her amazing side profile and super-fit form in a photo taken from the side and below.

Based on her 2022 earnings data, Dunne's net worth is projected to be in the $2.3 million range. But that figure is expected to go up. After the NCAA approved the new NIL policy in July 2021, which permits student-athletes to accept sponsorship deals, the standout athlete became the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA.

