Olivia Dunne teases Paul Skenes with amusing question over pitcher’s post-retirement plans

Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower Paul Skenes is just in the second season of what promises to be a stellar career. However, the Pirates ace has seemingly got his post-retirement plans sorted.

Ahead of the Pirates' game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Skenes was seen hanging out with the ground crew near the infield at PNC Park. Following the game, the All-Star pitcher said he was talking to the crew because he was "bored."

The reigning National League Rookie of the Year said that he wants to cut grass professionally after calling time on his MLB career. Skenes' comment has been doing the rounds on social media, and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne teased him for it.

Paul Skenes pitched five scoreless innings on Tuesday, helping the Pirates to a 1-0 win. Following the win, Pittsburgh shared the ace's highlights on Instagram.

Dunne teased the Pirates ace with a hilarious comment:

"This is great and all but how well can you cut the grass?"

Olivia Dunne supports Paul Skenes at PNC Park with special friend

Olivia Dunne has been spending more time watching baseball this season after calling time on her gymnastics career in April. The former LSU Tigers star was at PNC Park to support Paul Skenes on Tuesday but she wasn't alone. She shared a snap on Instagram from the game while holding their pet golden retriever Roux.

While Olivia Dunne is enjoying her time away from gymnastics, Paul Skenes continues to deliver the mound. Although Tuesday's outing ended in a no-decision, Skenes reduced his ERA to .203 for the season and is in contention to start the All-Star game for the National League later this month.

With the Pirates struggling in the NL Central with a 38-50 record, Skenes' name has been mentioned in trade rumors with one of the big market teams rumored to be making a move for him at the trade deadline.

