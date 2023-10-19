Olivia Dunne wows 7.8 million TikTok followers with beam routine perfection

NCAA gymnast Olivia Dunne recently gave a pleasant surprise to her TikTok fans. The 21-year-old star virtually took her 7.8 million fans to beam practice where she showed off her flexibility and skills along with her toned figure.

Dunne said in the video that she would start with stretching first. She later moved on to some leg kicks that helped activate her muscles. After her complete warm-up session, the star went on to flaunt her kicks.

Olivia Dunne is a famous name in the world of gymnastics and social media. The 21-year-old gymnast is a well-known LSU athlete who often stays in the limelight due to her exceptional performance in gymnastics and great social media presence.

She's also the most-followed college athlete with a 4.4 million followers on Instagram. The highest valued women’s college athlete, Olivia Dunnes is dating 21-year-old baseball pitcher, Paul Skenes. Skenes is a pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates and has also played for the Air Force Falcons and the LSU Tigers.

Olivia Dunne features in top 50 Forbes’ Top Creator List

Apart from being a great gymnast, Olivia Dunne from Louisiana University is also a huge social media star. Since 2020, when she first started her journey on social media, she has had a great deal of success and garnered a huge follower base on various social media platforms.

This year, the LSU athlete achieved yet another milestone, making it to the Top 50 of the second annual Forbes Creators list. Olivia Dunne ranks at number 48 along with many big names like Jimmy Donaldson (Mr. Breast) and others.

Owing to her great skills on the field and frequent social media activities, the college gymnastics star secures a lot of brand deals. It's speculated that she earns approximately $3.5 million only from her NIL deals.