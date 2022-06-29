"On the 8th day, God gave us the New York Yankees" "I need to take my blood pressure meds now" - Fans ecstatic after New York Yankees push record to 55-20 in nail-biting contest against Oakland

The water is wet, the sky is blue, and the New York Yankees have won another game.

A 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night gave the Bronx-based team a 2-0 series advantage in their three-game series. They now own a 55-20 record that is tied for the sixth-best in MLB history through 75 games since 1901.

The Yankees have not only distanced themselves from the division but also the league. They are 12.5 games ahead of their closest competitor in the American League East with no signs of stopping any time soon.

The win wasn't as smooth as the New York Yankees faithful would have hoped for. Jose Trevino scored an RBI single in the first inning, followed by Marwin Gonzalez's home run in the second.

The game seemed to be in the bag when Clay Holmes appeared in the ninth inning. He struck out the first two batters he faced, but Jose Trevino was called for catcher's interference on a Sean Murphy grounder.

Play resumed, and a few moments later, Elvis Andrus scored an RBI single to drive in Murphy.

Tony Kemp grounded out in the subsequent at-bat as the Yankees proceeded to close out the game. It was Clay Holmes' 13th save of the season.

New York Yankees fans were once again on the edge of their seats as their team eked out a close victory.

Starter J.P. Sears had a brilliant spot start, going for 5.2 scoreless innings and clinching his third victory of the year.

The Yankees will have another go at the Athletics tomorrow for their series closer before heading to Houston for a game against the Astros.

New York Yankees fans commend their team after a hard-fought win

This was the first time that the New York Yankees won without having scored two or more runs since June 16. Their fans, however, are elated with the victory regardless of the scoreline.

The Yankees love leaving games late, and their fans are calling for them to win comfortably and in less of a dramatic manner.

The win gave the New York Yankees a .733 win percentage, and they are now 35 games above .500.

The Oakland Athletics, on the other hand, lost their 51st game of the season and the seventh of their last 10.

Both Sears and Gonzalez had noteworthy outings, with the former giving up just three hits and the latter going 2-for-3 with a homer.

The Yankees will look for the sweep against the Athletics and a possible 23rd victory in 30 games.

