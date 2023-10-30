On this day: Bruce Bochy's San Francisco Giants humiliated Texas Rangers 9-0 in Game 2 of 2010 World Series

The 2023 World Series will mark the fifth World Series of Rangers manager Bruce Bochy's career. Now managing the Texas Rangers, it was not too long ago when Bochy was on the other side of the diamond.

A 26-year veteran manager, Bochy knows what makes a World Series calibre team. While the 68-year old now aims to bring the Rangers to their first-ever title, it was not long ago that Bochy was competing against the Rangers.

"Today In 2010: The San Francisco Giants win their first World Series championship since moving to the West Coast, defeating the Texas Rangers in five games" - Baseball by BSmile

On October 29, 2010, Bruce Bochy's San Francisco Giants' trampled the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the World Series. Edgar Renteria homered as the Giants trampled the Rangers by a score of 9-0. The Giants, who were in their fourth season with Bochy at the helm, went on to win the World Series.

While the 2010 World Series seems like ages ago now, it was not Bochy's first rodeo. Bochy led the 98-win 1998 San Diego Padres to the World Series, where they would eventually lose to the New York Yankees.

Now, after having been at the reigns of the Rangers' dugout since just the beginning of 2023, Bruce Bochy is looking to make it 1-for-1. Unfortunately for Bochy, Game 2 of the 2023 World Series was eerily similar to Game 2 of the 2010 Fall Classic. The Rangers were beaten 9-1 by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Octoer 28.

A catcher during his playing days, Bochy sported a .239 batting average through 12 seasons in MLB. Known as one of the better baseball minds in the game, Bochy also became the eleventh manager in MLB history to reach the 2,000 win milestone.

"“You couldn’t have had a tougher heartbreak. Trust me, I think about that a lot.” Bruce Bochy is well aware of what a World Series title will mean to Rangers fans after the heartbreak of 2011." - Michael Bier

Bruce Bochy continues to be a solid bet for World Series hopefuls

Appearing in five World Series since 1995 is no easy feat. In Bochy, the Rangers have found a manager that both knows how the game functions, as well as how to motivate his guys. Despite being in his late sixties, it is likely the Rangers, and many other teams would want to hold on to Bochy for a long time to come.