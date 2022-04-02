“The preliminary MRI reading is not great" - Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn on Garrett Crochet's Tommy John surgery

Garrett Crochet, the Chicago White Sox's flamboyant lefty, will likely require Tommy John surgery. Crochet was forced to leave Thursday's Spring Training game because of an arm issue. It was two hours ago. Crochet will be out for the rest of the 2022 season and most likely the first half of the 2023 season if Tommy John surgery is necessary.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn mentioned, "The preliminary MRI reading is not great. There appears to be some damage to the ligament, which will very likely require Tommy John surgery. Crochet will first seek a second opinion."

Crochet was the eleventh overall choice in the 2020 draft out of the University of Tennessee. He made his Major League debut just months later, joining the Chicago White Sox late in the 2020 season. Crochet was expected to play an essential role in the Sox bullpen this season. His operation will be a significant setback for the White Sox, who are already overhauling their bullpen ahead of the regular season. The White Sox traded Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chicago obtained outfielder A.J. Pollock in exchange.

How will Chicago White Sox cope in the absence of Garrett Crochet?

Crochet's arm seemed to be in good shape until he had to leave yesterday's Cactus League game with the help of a trainer. Closer Liam Hendriks, lefty setup man Aaron Bummer, and righty setup man Kendall Graveman are Chicago's back-of-the-game alternatives now that Crochet is out of the picture and Kimbrel has been moved. Joe Kelly, who signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox, will be available shortly. However, he is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season. He started camp late due to a 2021 biceps injury that slowed his offseason workout and placed him behind schedule.

