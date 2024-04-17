“On pace for 51 wins” - Astros fans dismayed as bullpen fails leading to another series loss against the Braves 

The Houston Astros are off to a slow start this season as they lost another series, leaving their fans disappointed. This time, they suffered a series defeat to the Atlanta Braves, who beat them at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. The Braves won 6-1 on Monday and followed it up with a 6-2 win a day later. The Astros subsequently dropped to 6-13, placing them last in the AL West division.

On Tuesday, it was another day when the Astros pitchers messed up. The Braves were leading 2-0 before entering the ninth inning, which the Astros could have still caught up to. However, the Braves forged a four-run inning in the ninth to blow out the Astros.

Relief pitcher Shawn Dubin gave up four earned runs before retiring only one hitter in the ninth. He had his game working until then, pitching two clean innings. The Astros did try to surge a comeback in the ninth, scoring two runs but it wasn't enough.

Houston fans are now fed up with the Astros' consistent lackluster performances. They took to X/Twitter to send out fiery tweets:

"On pace for 51 wins," one fan wrote.

Some even took a dig at Alex Bregman, who, despite all the hype, hasn't lived up to expectations:

"Sigh, the Astros wasted two starts from Spaghetti & Brown. Both of these youngsters were nails & the offense let the team that partied at MMP in the 2021 WS absolutely dominate them. There is no reason for Bregman to be playing so poorly along with countless others," one fan posted.

"Bregman is a liability for this team," another wrote.

Astros offense hasn't lived up to expectations; Altuve, Alvarez and Bregman go 0-4

Apart from pitching, another big concern was the Astros' top names going hitless against the Braves on Tuesday.

Big names such as Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman went 0-4, as they were lackluster in their hitting.

The only shining light on Tuesday was a solo homer from Kyle Tucker in the ninth to start the surge. Mauricio Dubon also contributed with an RBI single, but that was it.

The Astros quickly need to address concerning issues of their bullpen pitching and lackluster hitting. They are currently placed last in the division, where teams aren't even competitive. Manager Joe Espada will need to come up with a fix before the season gets out of hand.

