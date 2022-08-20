"On pace for 700, greatest righty batter ever" "Pujols deserves to be 1 of 4 to hit 700 homers" - Albert Pujols hammers 690th homer, fans plead for him to stay in MLB till 700th

The legend of Albert Pujols continues to grow. The 42-year-old is now in his 22nd season in the majors and is not just contributing, but thriving. On Thursday, Pujols moved one step closer to an elite list of players to hit 700 home runs.

The Dominican slugger achieved home run number 690 in unique fashion. With the St. Louis Cardinals already up 6-0 over the Colorado Rockies, Pujols was sent to pinch hit. With the bases loaded, Albert Pujols did not disappoint. The 36,137 fans in attendance went wild as he hit his first pinch-hit grand slam. This was career grand slam number 16 for Pujols.

Baseball fans around the globe have come out in support of Pujols and his push for number 700. He is expected to retire at the end of the season, but fans insist he stick around until he crosses the historic 700 mark.

Only four hitters are currently ahead of him in the home run category. Pujols now trails Alex Rodriguez (696) by just six home runs. Only Babe Ruth (714), Hank Aaron (755) and Barry Bonds (762) have reached the 700 milestone in their careers.

Teammate Lars Nootbaar had a fitting quote to summarize Pujols' illustrious career:

“We were talking about this the other day, about the people [in the record books]. It’s Albert Pujols and a bunch of people in black and white,” said Nootbar.

Albert Pujols is only 10 HRs shy of the 700 Home Run Club with 45 games left in the season

Albert Pujols acknowledges the crowd before his at-bat against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

It has taken 3,039 career games for Pujols to reach 690. On average, that is a home run every 4.4 games. The Cardinals currently have 45 games remaining in the season. If he were able to hit a home run every 4.5 games, he could get there.

The Cardinals are currently first in the National League Central with a three-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. They should be able to secure a playoff birth this year. That would provide a few extra games for the three-time NL MVP to reach the coveted milestone.

Pujols made his major league debut in 2001 with the St. Louis Carinals. Then, in 2011, he signed a 10-year, $254 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. It appeared as if his time in St. Louis had come to an end.

Cardinals fans were ecstatic to see Pujols return to Busch Stadium this year to finish his career with the Redbirds.

For most baseball fans, Pujols will always be remembered as a Cardinal. He continues to play at a high-level and entertains the fans. This was his 11th home run of the season. Baseball fans around the world are hoping he has 10 more in him.

