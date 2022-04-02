"My understanding is they’re willing to pay in the range of $30 million a year maybe over"- Jon Heyman on right fielder Aaron Judge's long-term contract extension

The New York Yankees have stated that they would like to provide right-fielder Aaron Judge with a contract extension proposal before Opening Day on April 7. The New York Yankees are doing all they can to keep him, even if the price tag is too much for their budget. Judge, who is approaching his 30th birthday, will sign the long-term contract extension he is pursuing, making him the type of Yankee-for-life Jeter was.

No word out of the Judge camp. Will this be done before April 7th?



The New York Yankees made the long-term contract offer to right fielder Aaron Judge last weekend, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

“They were expected to make an offer, and I believe they did so last weekend. My understanding is they’re willing to pay in the range of $30 million a year maybe over." - @ Jon Heyman

The Yankees seek a six- or seven-year agreement, the latter of which would take Judge into age 37. Next month, the three-time All-Star will be 30, making him older than Trout and Betts were when they signed their multi-year contracts. If he signs a deal worth $30 million per year, Judge would be the second-highest paid Yankees player, behind only ace Gerrit Cole who earns $36 million per year.

Gerrit Cole will reportedly head to the Bronx on a 9-year, $324M deal, per The Yankees get their man!Gerrit Cole will reportedly head to the Bronx on a 9-year, $324M deal, per @JonHeyman The Yankees get their man! Gerrit Cole will reportedly head to the Bronx on a 9-year, $324M deal, per @JonHeyman. https://t.co/jtDrMOGCxH

"The Yankees get their man! Gerrit Cole will reportedly head to the Bronx on a 9-year, $324M deal." - @ MLB

Wild Card Round - New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

Why New York Yankees need Aaron Judge

For the Yankees and Aaron Judge, maintaining a good partnership is mutually beneficial. After Derek Jeter left, Aaron Judge became the face of the Yankees. Judge is one of only five players in Yankees history to blast more than 50 home runs in a single season. He missed 60 games one season and 50 the next, and during the COVID-shortened season of 2020, he didn't even play half of the team's season. Last season, he regained his health, blasted 39 home runs, and finished fourth in the American League MVP voting. He finished second to Jose Altuve in 2017. When he's healthy, he's a viable contender for the American League's Most Valuable Player award. Judge is regarded as one of the team's own by Yankees supporters.

