"Once again, Roberts made some bone-headed decisions" "Pathetic Loss" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans infuriated at team’s manager following series loss to New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers fans were let down after the team wrapped up a three-game series against the New York Mets this afternoon at Citi Field. This was the rubber match of the series and after an early Dodgers lead, the Mets came back to win by a score of 5-3.
"FINAL: Mets 5, #Dodgers 3" [email protected]
The loss left many Dodger fans frustrated. One fan felt that several of manager Dave Roberts' decisions in the game cost the team the game. Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitched excellently in his debut outing since being activated off the injury list, going 5 innings and allowing one earned run.
The Dodgers' relief pitching became a major issue, allowing four earned runs in three innings of work.
Having utility player Chris Taylor bat in the ninth inning was also a decision that had many fans flustered. Taylor struck out with one out in the inning. He is now batting .224 with a .693 OPS.
It was certainly a disappointing series as it may have been a preview of the NLCS.
The loss has some fans questioning if the team is a championship contender after losing to starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. The Dodgers have the best record in all of baseball, and while the team is certainly a contender, it is a concerning loss.
The Dodgers did not show up in arguably the biggest regular season series of the season.
The Dodgers have the best record in all of baseball, and fans are optimistic that they will beat the Mets when it counts.
Although the Dodgers lost, it was a great series and a potential playoff preview.
Los Angeles Dodgers fans are confident the team will bounce back from a tough loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers' loss from today may have been largely self-inflicted.
The series loss was tough, but if a couple of plays went their way for the Dodgers, they could have swept the Mets.
Overall, a great series between two of the best teams in all of baseball. If this is a preview of what is to come, the postseason series will be epic. The Los Angeles Dodgers' record now sits at 90-40, as they still have the best record in all of baseball.
Following their series with the New York Mets, the Dodgers will travel home to face off division foe San Diego Padres.
For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.