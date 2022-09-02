"Once again, Roberts made some bone-headed decisions" "Pathetic Loss" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans infuriated at team’s manager following series loss to New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers fans were let down after the team wrapped up a three-game series against the New York Mets this afternoon at Citi Field. This was the rubber match of the series and after an early Dodgers lead, the Mets came back to win by a score of 5-3.

The loss left many Dodger fans frustrated. One fan felt that several of manager Dave Roberts' decisions in the game cost the team the game. Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitched excellently in his debut outing since being activated off the injury list, going 5 innings and allowing one earned run.

The Dodgers' relief pitching became a major issue, allowing four earned runs in three innings of work.

Having utility player Chris Taylor bat in the ninth inning was also a decision that had many fans flustered. Taylor struck out with one out in the inning. He is now batting .224 with a .693 OPS.

Jeff Sullivan @sullyhazleton @Dodgers Why was Chris Taylor even batting in the last inning? I can’t believe they didn’t pinch hit a lefty. When he walked to the plate I said you might as well just turn around and go back @Dodgers Why was Chris Taylor even batting in the last inning? I can’t believe they didn’t pinch hit a lefty. When he walked to the plate I said you might as well just turn around and go back

It was certainly a disappointing series as it may have been a preview of the NLCS.

The loss has some fans questioning if the team is a championship contender after losing to starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. The Dodgers have the best record in all of baseball, and while the team is certainly a contender, it is a concerning loss.

Cesar M @CMart_091 @Dodgers Question arises now. Is this team a legit championship contender? Couldn’t even beat Bassitt smh @Dodgers Question arises now. Is this team a legit championship contender? Couldn’t even beat Bassitt smh

The Dodgers did not show up in arguably the biggest regular season series of the season.

Dodgersgirl10 @dodgersgirl10 @LindorSZN @Dodgers The Dodgers played like crap the entire series. These games were not good. @LindorSZN @Dodgers The Dodgers played like crap the entire series. These games were not good.

The Dodgers have the best record in all of baseball, and fans are optimistic that they will beat the Mets when it counts.

LAD 90-39 @terkperez @Dodgers Dodgers will beat the Mets when it matters, still #1 in the NL 🤑 @Dodgers Dodgers will beat the Mets when it matters, still #1 in the NL 🤑

Although the Dodgers lost, it was a great series and a potential playoff preview.

#FreeVientos @LindorSZN @Dodgers Another great game. NLCS will be a series for the ages. @Dodgers Another great game. NLCS will be a series for the ages.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are confident the team will bounce back from a tough loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers' loss from today may have been largely self-inflicted.

The series loss was tough, but if a couple of plays went their way for the Dodgers, they could have swept the Mets.

Lechon Jamez @LechonJamez @Dodgers Not reading too much into this series. Close games and we coulda easily swept if a couple plays go our way. @Dodgers Not reading too much into this series. Close games and we coulda easily swept if a couple plays go our way.

Overall, a great series between two of the best teams in all of baseball. If this is a preview of what is to come, the postseason series will be epic. The Los Angeles Dodgers' record now sits at 90-40, as they still have the best record in all of baseball.

Following their series with the New York Mets, the Dodgers will travel home to face off division foe San Diego Padres.

