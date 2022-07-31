"Once I embraced the flow of the flower everything changed" - 2022 Hall of Fame inductee "Big Papi" David Ortiz launches new line of cannabis products

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is gearing up for his latest entrepreneurial adventure. Fresh off his Baseball Hall of Fame induction, Big Papi is set to conduct business in the world of Ted Mosby’s favorite sandwich.

Created in partnership with Rev Brands, a cannabis manufacturer and wholesaler, Ortiz's "Papi Cannabis" is set to launch a new line of cannabis products.

Boardroom @boardroom In the same week he was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame, David Ortiz is getting into the cannabis game.



"Papi Cannabis" will be available at select Massachusetts dispensaries, with "Sweet Sluggers" as its first product. In the same week he was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame, David Ortiz is getting into the cannabis game."Papi Cannabis" will be available at select Massachusetts dispensaries, with "Sweet Sluggers" as its first product. https://t.co/Fc04Gh7wHo

David Ortiz shared details about his latest venture in a press release. He said that he started using cannabis as a way of mitigating physical pain during his playing days.

“Once I embraced the flow of the flower, everything changed. Cannabis has helped me relax, sleep better, manage stress, and heal physically after a lifetime of playing ball, and I look forward to sharing Papi Cannabis and my personal journey to help people understand its benefits.” - David Ortiz

Ortiz said cannabis has helped him to become more “present” and connect with his family better. It also helped him keep up with his taxing daily schedule.

David Ortiz could turn Papi Cannabis into his most successful business venture yet

2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

This isn’t the first time Big Papi has launched his own line of products. His culinary line, Big Papi’s Kitchen, unveiled a new line of health products in 2015. Among those products were fresh salsa, black bean salsa, Caribbean hummus, tortilla chips, and snack packs.

However, Papi Cannabis seems to have more potential from a business standpoint.

The first product on the line goes by the name “Sweet Sluggers.” They are pre-rolled blunts filled with Ortiz’s favorite strains. Papi Cannabis claims the blunts are rolled using non-tobacco wrappers produced with tea leaves and hemp.

Ortiz’s newest line of products will be available at three Revolutionary Clinics, located in Cambridge and Somerville. It will also be available at leading recreational dispensaries in Massachusetts.

Later this year, Papi Cannabis is set to launch other products like vape cartridges, chocolate edibles, and a healing salve. It's fair to say that Ortiz's busy schedule just got busier.

