Once an Uber driver, now a Yankee: J.C. Escarra fights back tears telling his mom about earning the nod on Opening Day roster

Catcher J.C. Escarra had a fairytale moment during spring training as he earned a spot on the Yankees Opening Day roster for the 2025 MLB season. Escarra was signed to a minor league contract last offseason, and after successfully competing for a spot in spring training, he is going to the show.

After meeting with manager Aaron Boone, Escarra quickly grabbed his phone and called his parents. His mother answered, and he said:

"Hi mom."

She replied:

"How are you my love? I am here talking with your grandmother."

J.C. Escarra then said:

"I just finished talking with Boone. We are going to New York. The dream came true."

His mother broke into tears after hearing her son’s achievement of making it to the big leagues. Escarra also got teary-eyed and said:

"We did it."

His mother responded:

"We are going to New York. This is all so beautiful my love."

Watch the video below:

Escarra did many odd jobs throughout his career as he was determined to play in the big leagues. Most noticeable of them was when he drove a black Lexus sedan as an Uber driver in Miami, FL in 2023. He shuttled passengers to airports, office buildings, restaurants, etc, to support his wife Joeclyn and the new apartment they had rented out together.

Escarra's parents are from Cuba, and they both defected to the United States at an early age. The 29-year-old catcher was a 15th-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft by the Orioles. After some time in the minor leagues, he played in the independent leagues before the Bombers came calling in 2024.

J.C. Escarra is set to add much-needed depth to both the catching and hitting departments for the Bronx Bombers. He joins Austin Wells and Ben Rice as the other two backstops on the Opening Day roster.

The moment manager Aaron Boone broke the news to catcher J.C. Escarra

After the Yankees 8-7 Grapefruit League loss to the Phillies, manager Aaron Boone called Escarra to his office and said:

“You’re going to the big leagues. You’ve earned it. What a journey, and it’s just getting started.”

Escarra performed well with the bat and behind the plate during the Yankees' preseason games in Spring Training. He compiled a .333 batting average with 16 hits in 48 at-bats, which included three home runs and eight RBIs.

