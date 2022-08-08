"One of the most chicken-s**t things I've ever seen on a baseball field" - Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli goes on an epic postgame rant over 'one of the worst' umpiring calls

The Minnesota Twins' Rocco Baldelli is usually calm and composed in his managerial style. The young manager is in his fourth season with the organization and has done a good job keeping the team competitive.

After a hard-fought 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, the pressure seems to be getting to Baldelli. After a 10th-inning play was overturned, the manager made his feelings known to the home plate umpire.

"One of the most chicken-s**t things I've ever seen on a baseball field," said Baldelli.

He was ejected for the third time this season.

"F*****g awful. In every possible way," Baldelli added.

The play under debate started with a routine pop-up by Blue Jays utility player Cavan Biggio in the 10th inning. With Whit Merrifield at third base, the Blue Jays saw an opportunity to take the lead.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Gary Sánchez was called for blocking the plate after review and Rocco Baldelli was LIVID



It was always going to be a close play after Tim Beckham threw an inch-perfect throw to the plate. The call was originally out.

After a review, the call was overturned, leading Baldelli to erupt out of the dugout to give the umpire a piece of his mind. At such a critical stage of the game, his reaction was understandable.

Rocco Baldelli is in his fourth year coaching the Twins and has a .543 win percentage

Manager Rocco Baldelli of the Minnesota Twins looks on during the game against the Seattle Mariners.

Baldelli went on to discuss the play during his postgame interview. He refered to the fact that during his time in baseball, this play was rarely called out. Catchers are usually given the benefit of the doubt on these decisions. Baldelli makes a valid point.

During the postgame interview, Baldelli didn't hold back.

"It's one of the worst moments I think we've seen of umpiring in any game I've ever been a part of in baseball," added Baldelli.

The rule, according to MLB, is that the catcher is not permitted to block the path to the plate unless he is in possession of the ball. However, it is permited if he is attempting to receive a throw which happens to be inline with the runner.

Aaron Gleeman @AaronGleeman Rocco Baldelli started by describing the overturned call as “chickenshit” and got even more heated from there.



The Twins are barely holding on to first place in the American League Central. They are only one game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians and two ahead of the Chicago White Sox in what is the tighest division in baseball.

The team has a 57-51 record this season. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games and face the Los Angeles Dodgers next, who hold the best record in the league. It was a vital game for Rocco Baldello to gain some breathing room in the division.

