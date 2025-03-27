Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is getting ready to open the 2025 MLB season with the Toronto Blue Jays, but it could be his last in Canada. Guerrero and the Blue Jays have been unable to come to terms on a contract extension despite multiple attempts.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has made it clear that he didn't want to discuss a new deal during the regular season, but the Blue Jays made one final attempt. MLB insider Buster Olney reported that the latest offer still wasn't good enough, causing many MLB fans to fume.

"The Blue Jays have made another offer in their negotiations with Vladimir Guerrero, per srouces, a gap still remains between the two sides," Buster Olney said on Thursday.

Many MLB fans are already predicting the next home of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and some believe that he will stay in the AL East.

"One day closer to be a @Yankees," one X user wrote.

Others believe that he will be heading to a different MLB team, but most agree that he will be leaving the Blue Jays.

"He's going to look good hitting behind Soto," one fan commented

"A Dodger at the trade deadline, I fear," another fan commented

Some fans were more upset with the Toronto Blue Jays as they believe that Toronto should have done what it took to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

"I mean, if they weren't going to give him what he wants...why waste the time?" a baseball fan said.

"Just pay him," a fan commented.

"Ross Atkins is a horrible GM get him outta there," one Blue Jays fan wrote.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes bold claim on upcoming free agency

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been wanting a new deal from the Toronto Blue Jays and he made it clear that he was not seeking a deal similar to Juan Soto. It was reported that he was seeking a deal in the $500 million range without deferrals. The Mets signed Soto for $765 million during the offseason, and Guerrero believes he can get close if he tests free agency after a good season.

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. believes he’ll be in the $700M range if he puts up an MVP caliber season," one baseball portal wrote on X. “'If I have a bad year, I see my floor at $500M.'”

The Toronto Blue Jays have been in on several other big-name free agents in recent years but were ultimately unable to sign one of them. They are now hoping to be able to keep Guerrero with the Blue Jays moving forward, but they will need to step up their offer to get it done.

