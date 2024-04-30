"One of the most dominant pitching performances I’ve ever seen" - Fans in awe as Tigers' Jack Flaherty racks up 14 strikeouts against his former club

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty saw himself starting against his former club, the St. Louis Cardinals, in Game 1 of a Tuesday doubleheader. Flaherty was with St. Louis from 2017-2023 before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles last season and signing a deal with Detroit in the offseason.

Flaherty held nothing back in his start, going 6.2 strong innings, giving up just two hits, and striking out 14 along the way. Unfortunately, his bullpen let him down, and Detroit lost the game 2-1.

The 14 strikeouts were a career-high for the hard-throwing righty. He started the game by striking out seven consecutive batters, which ties the American League record.

Flaherty was impressive all the way around on Tuesday. He finished his outing by throwing 93 pitches, throwing 66 of those for strikes.

"That's one of the most dominant pitching performances I've ever seen in my life" - one fan posted.

"This is one of the sexiest performances you will ever see" - posted another fan.

Detroit fans are ecstatic with Flaherty's performance in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Although they would have liked to see him win, they have an ace in their rotation.

"Absolute nasty day for JR" - one fan posted.

"See ya later!" - said another.

Flaherty's performance brings his season ERA down to 4.00. He is still searching for his first win and will get it soon if he continues to deal like he did on Tuesday.

Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty fizzled out in St. Louis

Detroit Tigers - Jack Flaherty (Image via USA Today)

Jack Flaherty got his Major League start with the Cardinals after they drafted him in the first round in the 2014 MLB Draft. He would spend a few years in the minors until he debuted on Sept 1, 2017, against the San Francisco Giants.

Flaherty was expected to be a future ace for the organization but injuries derailed him. During the 2021 season, he missed time due to an oblique and right shoulder strain. His shoulder would give him problems during the 2022 season as well, and he was placed on the 60-day IL.

The constant injury scares were enough for the Cardinals to trade him to the Orioles. Now, with his new opportunity with the Tigers, he is looking to stay healthy and return as a promising starter.

