"One good lucky year and he wants 300 mil" - Fans troll Blake Snell as he struggles to find footing with the Giants in third start

Blake Snell's debut with the San Francisco Giants turned out poorly. Unfortunately, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner continued his struggle the next two games, with his recent outing being statistically the worst.

Snell is holding an 11.57 ERA in his last three starts as a Giant. It's been a tough start, and after his recent performance, the Giants have lost by a combined score of 34-6 since his debut.

Several fans weren't keen on Snell's debut, especially after his long free-agency saga. Snell's struggle didn't go unnoticed, as fans took to social media to comment on his performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"This is why teams were iffy to give him a big contract. He’s not consistent year to year. One good lucky year and he wants 300mil. lol," one fan wrote on X.

"How much weight has he gained? He doesn’t look in season ready physical fitness," another fan wrote.

"He wanted 9 years btw," one fan replied.

Some fans were also happy that their teams never signed the pitcher.

"Glad the Astros didn’t pick him up," wrote one fan.

"If he keeps this up we are going to hope he opts out at the end of the season," another fan chipped in.

Blake Snell on his recent performance

In a postgame interview, Blake Snell spoke about his performance and highlighted a couple of things that stood out to him.

"I'm getting better, slider is better than what I thought it was. The change-up was pretty good today, inconsistency in the speed, but shape was good," Blake Snell said.

Snell surrendered five runs, one walk, and nine hits in 4.2 innings. The pitcher managed to get three strikeouts, but everything started to fall apart as the Diamondbacks' offense dominated. The Giants surrendered 17 runs and scored only one in return.

