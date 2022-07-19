"One of the greatest of all time" "King s***" - MLB fans and players salute St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols following his last Home Run Derby appearance in a career spanning 22 years

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is in the final season of his storied career, and fans and players are giving him his respect. This respect is well-earned. Pujols is undoubtedly a Hall of Famer and one of the best hitters the MLB has ever seen. This show of respect came during the Home Run Derby.

Albert Pujols is doing as much as he can at what will be his last All-Star weekend, including competing in the Home Run Derby. After his first three minutes, he was swarmed by his fellow All-Stars.

Jomboy Media posted a video of the heartwarming moment to Twitter.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Albert Pujols gets swarmed by his fellow All-Stars at the Derby.



This moment saw the greats of today honoring one of the all-time legends, and it was well received. It also provided fans with an opportunity to show their appreciation for Albert Pujols.

Nati Sports @Nati_Sports @MLB One of the greatest of all time, deserved response from the boys here. @MLB One of the greatest of all time, deserved response from the boys here.

It is rare for an athlete to be nearly universally beloved at the end of their playing career, but that is exactly what we are seeing here. Even fans of teams that Pujols never played for are supporting him in this moment.

Albert Pujols is one of the most transcendent players of our generation, and MLB fans are treating him as such.

MLB Fans pay tribute to Albert Pujols, one of the best power-hitters of all-time

2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

With 685 home runs in his incredible career, nobody could deny Pujols' spot in this Home Run Derby. His power may not be what it once was, but he is proving he can still hang with the young studs.

Even fans of teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates recognize the greatness of Pujols, despite all the years that he spent hitting dingers against them.

The fact that Pujols is back wearing the first MLB uniform he ever donned is simply perfect. While he had many great years with the Los Angeles Angels, he will be remembered as a St. Louis Cardinals slugger.

The future Hall of Famer is so liked that some fans see no reason to dislike him. This level of loyalty between fans and a player is special.

This will be the last season of Albert Pujols' legendary career, and we won't see another player like him for a long time.

It is vitally important to honor the legends of the game while they are still playing, as they inspire future generations. Pujols is one of the best offensive players in MLB history. He deserves all the respect he is receiving.

