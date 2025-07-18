“One hell of a dream” - Mets legend David Wright opens up on his iconic MLB career

Former New York Mets third baseman David Wright is one of the beloved stars in the franchise's MLB history. The National League East team will be honoring their former All-Star infielder this weekend.

Ad

The franchise is planning to induct the seven-time All-Star into the team’s Hall of Fame. They will also retire his No. 5 jersey before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on Saturday.

The Mets fan favorite reflected on the team honoring his legacy at Citi Field over the weekend in a conversation with SNY.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm waiting for myself to wake up from this dream, because that's what it feels like. Not just the number retirement, but the whole career in general... One of these days, I'm going to wake up and it's going to be one hell of a dream."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mets selected David Wright in the supplemental round of the 2001 MLB draft. After spending three seasons in the minors, he made his major league debut for the team in July 2004. He earned five All-Star selections in consecutive seasons from 2006 to 2010. He made two All-Star appearances in 2013 in 2014.

David Wright thanks Mets fans for their support

In a career that spanned more than a decade, David Wright smashed 242 home runs, helping the team to the 2015 World Series.

Ad

“I can’t quite put into words the appreciation I have for the city of New York and Mets fans,” the 42-year-old said. “For 15 years, I felt like I had 40,000 friends and family members in the stands each night.

"It was an honor of a lifetime taking the field as your Captain and I truly feel like this honor is just as much yours as it is mine. Thank you for the continued support and I can’t wait to see you on July 19!”

David Wright announced his retirement in 2018, calling time on an illustrious Mets career after several injuries in the latter stages. He played against the Miami Marlins in his final game at Citi Field in September 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More