“One hell of a dream” - Mets legend David Wright opens up on his iconic MLB career

Former New York Mets third baseman David Wright is one of the beloved stars in the franchise's MLB history. The National League East team will be honoring their former All-Star infielder this weekend.
The franchise is planning to induct the seven-time All-Star into the team’s Hall of Fame. They will also retire his No. 5 jersey before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on Saturday.
The Mets fan favorite reflected on the team honoring his legacy at Citi Field over the weekend in a conversation with SNY.
"I'm waiting for myself to wake up from this dream, because that's what it feels like. Not just the number retirement, but the whole career in general... One of these days, I'm going to wake up and it's going to be one hell of a dream."
The Mets selected David Wright in the supplemental round of the 2001 MLB draft. After spending three seasons in the minors, he made his major league debut for the team in July 2004. He earned five All-Star selections in consecutive seasons from 2006 to 2010. He made two All-Star appearances in 2013 in 2014.
David Wright thanks Mets fans for their support
In a career that spanned more than a decade, David Wright smashed 242 home runs, helping the team to the 2015 World Series.
“I can’t quite put into words the appreciation I have for the city of New York and Mets fans,” the 42-year-old said. “For 15 years, I felt like I had 40,000 friends and family members in the stands each night.
"It was an honor of a lifetime taking the field as your Captain and I truly feel like this honor is just as much yours as it is mine. Thank you for the continued support and I can’t wait to see you on July 19!”
David Wright announced his retirement in 2018, calling time on an illustrious Mets career after several injuries in the latter stages. He played against the Miami Marlins in his final game at Citi Field in September 2018.