"One of those rock bottom situations where you should be pissed off and embarrassed" - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone lambasts team after embarrassing loss to Tampa Bay Rays

The New York Yankees’ World Series dreams seem to become bleaker with each passing week. Their embarrassing 9-0 defeat against the Tampa Bay Rays last night caused more concern as their remarkable freefall continues.

Concern isn’t the only emotion prevailing in the Yankees fraternity. There’s a fair degree of rage, too, and no one was more furious than Aaron Boone last night.

The Yankees skipper had no place to hide and didn’t hold back as he verbally torched his team’s atrocious performance.

Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler Aaron Boone: “That's an embarrassing loss. That's hopefully one of those rock bottom situations where you should be pissed off and embarrassed.” Aaron Boone: “That's an embarrassing loss. That's hopefully one of those rock bottom situations where you should be pissed off and embarrassed.”

“That's an embarrassing loss. That's hopefully one of those rock bottom situations where you should be pissed off and embarrassed.” - Aaron Boone

The 9-0 margin is the New York Yankees’ biggest defeat this season. It marks their biggest loss since Oct 2, 2021, also against the Rays (12-2).

The result drops the Yankees to 15-25 since the All-Star break, including a 10-19 record in August.

Their lead at the top of the American League East is shrinking at an alarming rate. They led by around 15 games in July, 10 games last month. Now, that advantage is down to only five games.

Aaron Boone says that he knows New York Yankees’ struggles better than anyone

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

Plenty of questions have been raised regarding Aaron Boone’s future with the New York Yankees. Their disastrous second-half run has only intensified the chatter.

Boone has struggled to maintain his composure in front of the media in recent weeks. He slammed the table at a post-match presser following the Yankees’ 5-2 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays last month.

In comparison, he was calmer last night, but the disappointment and frustration on his face was clear. He went on to say that he can see the effort from his team, but not the desired outcome.

Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler Aaron Boone: “I'm in charge of this team. What we're going through right now, I know better than anyone. […] I do think the effort is there. I think the care is there. But we've set a much better standard in that room that we've got to start living up to.” Aaron Boone: “I'm in charge of this team. What we're going through right now, I know better than anyone. […] I do think the effort is there. I think the care is there. But we've set a much better standard in that room that we've got to start living up to.”

"I'm in charge of this team. What we're going through right now, I know better than anyone. […] I do think the effort is there. I think the care is there. But we've set a much better standard in that room that we've got to start living up to.” - Aaron Boone

The Yankees will meet the Rays again tonight for the second game of their three-match set.

With only five weeks to go, Aaron Boone needs to find a quick fix somehow. Forget the World Series, the New York Yankees won’t be winning the AL East pennant if their slump continues at this rate.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe