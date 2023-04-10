For Pittsburgh Pirates sensation Oneil Cruz, 2022 was an action-packed season. The 23-year old hit .233/.294/.450 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs.

Although the Dominican-born shortstop finished sixth overall in the NL Rookie of the Year award voting last season, his 2023 campaign now looks set to face a serious hurdle.

During a game on April 9 between the Pirates and the Chicago White Sox, Oneil Cruz was at third base with nobody out. When his Pirates teammate Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a chopper up the third base line, Cruz broke for the plate.

It wasn't hard for White Sox third baseman Jake Burger to collect the ball and throw it home. As Cruz headed home, catcher Seby Zavala blocked the plate and got the out. Unfortunately, for Cruz, he went in awkwardly and lay writhing in pain.

Fans could discern Zavala chiding Cruz as the Pittsburgh Pirates lay on the ground around the bag. Some fans have even speculated on what Zavala might have said through reading the catcher's lips.

It was not long before Carlos Santana, a teammate of Cruz, was on his way towards Zavala. The umpires attempted to get in between Zavala and Santana, which only made tempers flair. As both dugouts caught a glimpse of what was happening, players began to file out on to the field of play.

Cruz, who is named after former New York Yankees outfielder Paul O'Neill, is largely seen to be at fault for the play. The prevailing thought is that he did not execute the slide properly, interfering with the catcher unnessecarily and putting himself at risk.

Oneil Cruz injury is a harsh blow to his team

As tensions finally began to subside, Oneil Cruz was seen being helped off the field by his teammates. It was later announced that Cruz had suffered a fractured ankle on the play and would miss a significant amount the season.

Carlos Santana explained that he did not mean to hit the White Sox catcher and was only standing up for a younger teammate, but the damage was done. Cruz is set to miss about two months, which could mean all the difference for the Pirates' attempt to make the postseason for the first time in eight years.

