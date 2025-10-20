  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Oneil Cruz's wife Lovely poses in a teal bikini paired with a white sarong, enjoying the sun-soaked beaches of Punta Cana

Oneil Cruz's wife Lovely poses in a teal bikini paired with a white sarong, enjoying the sun-soaked beaches of Punta Cana

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 20, 2025 18:05 GMT
Oneil Cruz
Oneil Cruz's wife Lovely poses in a teal bikini paired with a white sarong [Image Source: Instagram/arias_lovely25]

In the 2025 MLB season, Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz played his first full season in center field after transitioning from shortstop late in the last season. Notably, Cruz tied for the National League lead with Juan Soto for the most stolen bases.

Ad

However, the Pirates yet agains missed out on a postseason berth and Cruz is presently in his native Dominican Republic, enjoying his offseaon.

On Sunday, Cruz's wife shared a multi-snap Instagram post from her getaway in Punta Cana, a major tourist destination in the Dominican Republic. Located on the country's easternmost tip where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Caribbean Sea, the area is famous for its long stretch of white-sand beaches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the cover image of the carousel, Lovely struck a pose, possibly before a beach restaurant, donning a teal colored bikini, paired with a white sarong. She also wore sunglasses and she tilted her head to her left side.

Ad

The next seven snaps showed Cruz's wife striking different poses, but in the same attire. A picture of coconut field and another one of a small shop rounded out the carousel.

Oneil Cruz's wife Lovely turns up glamor for a birthday celebration

On early October, Oneil Cruz's wife, Lovely, went to a restuarant to celebrate the birthday of Liliana, possibly a close friend or family member. On October 8, Lovely shared a multi-snap post on her Instagram, highlighting her appearance.

Ad

The first four images of the post appeared to be from inside her home, while the rest were from the restaurant. Lovely's outfit consisted of a light blue halter crop top paired with ripped, wide-leg denim jeans.

The top was a solid color and had a fitted silhouette. The jeans were a light-wash denim with distressed details and a relaxed, wide-leg cut. She also carried a white clutch purse and wore white heeled sandals with ankle straps.

Ad

In one of the pictures, Lovely shared frame with another woman, possibly Liliana. The woman was in a white, two-piece outfit consisting of a long-sleeved top and wide-leg pants.

The exact date of their marriage is not publicly specified, but Oneil Cruz and Lovely have been together for several years. The couple are parents to two boys - Oneil Jr. [born August 13, 2018] and Owen [born October 15, 2020]

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Safeer M S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications