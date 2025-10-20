Oneil Cruz's wife Lovely poses in a teal bikini paired with a white sarong, enjoying the sun-soaked beaches of Punta Cana

In the 2025 MLB season, Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz played his first full season in center field after transitioning from shortstop late in the last season. Notably, Cruz tied for the National League lead with Juan Soto for the most stolen bases.However, the Pirates yet agains missed out on a postseason berth and Cruz is presently in his native Dominican Republic, enjoying his offseaon.On Sunday, Cruz's wife shared a multi-snap Instagram post from her getaway in Punta Cana, a major tourist destination in the Dominican Republic. Located on the country's easternmost tip where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Caribbean Sea, the area is famous for its long stretch of white-sand beaches.In the cover image of the carousel, Lovely struck a pose, possibly before a beach restaurant, donning a teal colored bikini, paired with a white sarong. She also wore sunglasses and she tilted her head to her left side. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe next seven snaps showed Cruz's wife striking different poses, but in the same attire. A picture of coconut field and another one of a small shop rounded out the carousel.Oneil Cruz's wife Lovely turns up glamor for a birthday celebrationOn early October, Oneil Cruz's wife, Lovely, went to a restuarant to celebrate the birthday of Liliana, possibly a close friend or family member. On October 8, Lovely shared a multi-snap post on her Instagram, highlighting her appearance.The first four images of the post appeared to be from inside her home, while the rest were from the restaurant. Lovely's outfit consisted of a light blue halter crop top paired with ripped, wide-leg denim jeans. The top was a solid color and had a fitted silhouette. The jeans were a light-wash denim with distressed details and a relaxed, wide-leg cut. She also carried a white clutch purse and wore white heeled sandals with ankle straps.In one of the pictures, Lovely shared frame with another woman, possibly Liliana. The woman was in a white, two-piece outfit consisting of a long-sleeved top and wide-leg pants. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe exact date of their marriage is not publicly specified, but Oneil Cruz and Lovely have been together for several years. The couple are parents to two boys - Oneil Jr. [born August 13, 2018] and Owen [born October 15, 2020]