"Only the best for the best" - Cubs' Dansby Swanson surprises wife Mallory Swanson with romantic gesture in Red Stars locker room

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson surprised his wife and USWNT forward Mallory Swanson with a bouquet of white roses in her Chicago Red Stars team locker on Saturday.

The Red Stars striker broke her goal-scoring drought last weekend with the USWNT, scoring a brace in a friendly against South Korea at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

Mallory Swanson posted a heartfelt image of the locker room gift from Dansby Swanson on her Instagram story, with the caption:

"The flowers."

Dansby reposted the same on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Only the best for the best."

Screenshots from Instagram stories of Mallory and Dansby Swanson

The couple met in 2017 via Mallory's brother-in-law and Dansby's former teammate at the Atlanta Braves, Jace Peterson. Soon, they started dating and got married in a beautiful wedding affair at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, on December 10, 2022. Reflecting on their wedding in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the couple said:

"To get married in front of our family and friends is so special. It means that we are becoming one and get to impact God's kingdom together."

Dansby Swanson celebrates Mallory Swanson ending 15-month goal drought with the USWNT

After making a comeback to the USWNT roster in April 2024, Chicago Red Stars star forward Mallory Swanson's next target was to end her 15-month goal drought with the national team. She achieved that feat in an international friendly last weekend in the same stadium where she played soccer as a freshman.

Dansby Swanson took to his Instagram story to celebrate the moment.

Dansby Swanson celebrates Swanson's goal

He had been through the ups and downs in her career after she had injured her left patella tendon in March 2023, right before the Women's 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

