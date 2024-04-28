"Only thing I'm playing for is to be able win the ring" - Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer prioritizes team success over personal milestones

The Texas Rangers were champions of the World Series in 2023. It was the first time in history. They had the perfect balance of great offensive output and fiery pitching. Players like Jordan Montgomery, Max Scherzer, and others played key roles in the club's successful run in the previous season.

Although Montgomery has parted ways with the club this year, Scherzer is still a part of the Rangers clubhouse. And it seems he is yet again determined to lead the club to another World Series glory.

In a recent interview, the eight-time All-Star voiced his desire to win another World Series ring this season. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“I'm not really playing for milestones. I'm just playing to win the World Series. We've got a good group here, and we have a chance to be able to do this thing again. So, that's the only thing that motivates me. That's the only thing I'm playing for, is to be able to go out there and win the ring.”

Last season, Scherzer joined the Rangers as part of a trade with the Mets in July. In the first eight starts for the team, the veteran pitcher had a record of 4-2, along with an ERA of 3.20 and 53 strikeouts in 45 innings. However, in September, he was shut down due to an teres major strain and missed the reminder of the regular season.

However, he was a part of the team's postseason, where he played game 3 and game 7 of the ALCS and the World Series game 3. Shortly after these, he was again sidelined with back pain but luckily, the Rangers went on to lift the World Series for the first time in the history of the club.

MLB analyst reflects on Max Scherzer's possible return ahead of schedule

Rangers might have good news waiting right around the corner for them in the form of Max Scherzer's early return. The pitcher was sidelined following his back surgery after the end of the last season in 2023. He was anticipated to return to the mound in late June or July. However, now it seems possible to see him on the pitch somewhere in May.

Back on April 19, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal talked about the anticipated return of the former Cy Young winner. He said:

Expand Tweet

"They're hoping for early May. Now, as you mentioned, 25 pitches in live batting practice Monday, expected to throw 40 pitches in live batting practice tomorrow. And then maybe he goes out on a minor league rehab assignment. And you mentioned this as well. The original plan was late June. Then it got shifted to early June, then late May, and now early May."

Rangers staff and the player himself will surely take things slowly and check all the boxes before his comeback. Fans can hope to see their favorite star on the pitch in May, if things don't go sideways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback