Irish actor Cillian Murphy recently found himself in an intriguing situation when fans began noticing an uncanny resemblance between him and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

Murphy is enjoying the success of his most recent movie, 'Oppenheimer,' and is riding high on that box-office hit. Due to their striking resemblances, internet users immediately took to social media to speculate that Glasnow might be Murphy's long-lost twin brother.

Murphy discussed the amusing subject in an interview with Josh Horowitz for the podcast 'Happy Sad Confused.' Unexpectedly, the actor admitted that he was aware of Tyler Glasnow, his baseball twin.

In a lighthearted way, Murphy admitted that he had received numerous images of the two side by side, with admiring fans commenting on the similarity.

Murphy accepted the comparisons despite the startling 18-year difference in their ages and the apparent differences in their professions.

The actor jokingly mentioned receiving the images and wondered if they might have been produced by artificial intelligence when asked if he knew about Glasnow. He said:

“Yes, I’ve been sent that. You’re the first person to say, but wasn’t that like an AI-generated image or something? Many people have sent it. I need to turn off more notifications.”

My full chat with Cillian: pic.twitter.com/lnjSuD2q2l Yes, Cillian Murphy is aware of his baseball doppelgänger and no I didn’t know it was AI trickery at the time. 🤷‍♂️My full chat with Cillian: youtu.be/sB-JhaVzZ7I

Nevertheless, he was complimentary of Glasnow's exceptional baseball abilities and praised his talent as a pitcher.

Fans are captivated by the similarities between the two people but are aware that they come from different walks of life, with Murphy dominating the acting world and Glasnow blazing a trail as a baseball superstar.

Tyler Glasnow's MLB Career

Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays

American pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who plays for the Tampa Bay Rays, has encountered many difficulties during his time in the MaLeague Baseball. Glasnow's love of baseball was evident from a young age since he comes from a family with a strong athletic background. With the Pittsburgh Pirates, he made his major league debut in July, showcasing his talent as a pitcher.

Glasnow encountered setbacks despite early successes, including a shoulder injury that kept him out for a while. But his perseverance and diligence brought about a prosperous period with the Indianapolis team, where he put up impressive numbers. He eventually joined the Pirates again, and in 2018 he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays.

With the Rays, where he secured a spot in their starting rotation, Glasnow's journey continued. However, injuries were still a part of his career, just like they are for any athlete. He recently suffered a Grade 2 left oblique strain, necessitating a 6- to 8-week absence. Glasnow's tenacity and commitment will probably help him bounce back stronger despite this setback.

Tyler Glasnow is a promising pitcher with a lot of potential as he navigates the difficulties and victories of his MLB career. Fans will undoubtedly continue to be inspired and enthralled by his enthusiasm for the game and drive for success as he works to make a lasting impression on baseball.