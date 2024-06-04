“Opportunity will knock” – Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Jasson Dominguez continues to work his way back and will be ready when called upon

New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez finished his minor-league rehab assignment that manager Aaron Boone kept a close eye on. The exciting prospect had his season cut short last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery late last season.

Dominguez was recently promoted to Triple-A after he was cruising in Double-A. Through 10 games in Double-A, Dominguez crushed four home runs and drove in eight runs while stealing a base.

While the Yanks' current outfield is stacked, Boone is not ruling out the organization bringing up Dominguez at some point during the season. He chatted with Jomboy Media on Talkin' Yanks', talking up his No. 1 prospect.

"The one thing I know about Jasson is that we got a great player sitting there that I think has a chance to be a really great player in this league and I'm confident that he's gonna realize that potential," said Boone.

Boone knows Dominguez has the potential to really stick in this league for years to come and be a cornerstone player for the franchise. While the outfield is loaded, Dominguez will be one of the first names called upon if a player goes down.

"Coming back from a significant injury that fortunately has gone really well for him and for us. He's in great shape right now and we know things are gonna come up. Oppurtunity will knock," said Boone.

Dominguez will continue to keep his head down and work hard in the minors. He is a special player that Boone wants to make sure develops into the player he knows he can be.

Could Yankees manager Aaron Boone give Jasson Dominguez playing time over Trent Grisham?

One outfielder that has been struggling for the Yankees this season has been Trent Grisham. He was part of the trade that brought Juan Soto to the Bronx and has been used as an extra outfielder for the club.

Grisham has struggled to get it going offensively after switching teams. Through 21 games, the outfield is hitting just .051/.213/.128, with one home run and three runs batted in.

While Boone is comfortable with the outfield as they sit now, that could be different come postseason time. If Grisham continues to struggle throughout the year, do not be surprised if Boone replaces him with Jasson Dominguez, giving the offense a boost.

