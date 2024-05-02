“Order restored in the universe” - Dodgers fans ecstatic as team records shutout victory against Diamondbacks without Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a resounding series victory after shutting out the Arizona Diamondbacks in the rubber game on Wednesday. It was a strong comeback from Dave Roberts' team after yesterday's narrow loss in extra innings.

The team dominated the D'backs offensively by scoring eight runs. However, the pitching rotation was the highlight of the game. The Diamondbacks couldn't score as they struggled to make it past Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.

The Dodgers have been on and off with their success and several fans have been in doubt despite acquiring some of the biggest names with eyes on a World Series title. Their latest win assured the fans of the team's ability to compete.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Surprisingly, the team won this game without $700 million signing Shohei Ohtani in the starting lineup. Manager Dave Roberts said that Ohtani was absent since it was his normal day off and gained more confidence in their team's performance in the absence of the Japanese two-way phenom.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to their success, fans took to social media to celebrate their victory. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions:

"Order restored in the universe," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Has the majority of fans taken their hands off the panic button yet?" another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"We've gained momentum for the match against Atlanta starting the day after tomorrow!" one fan chimed in.

"20 wins lets goo," wrote one fan in celebration.

Some fans took it to the next level as they pondered if the team needed Ohtani to win.

"Dodgers did even better without Ohtani," wrote one fan.

"No Ohtani No Problem," another fan chipped in.

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto records dominating performance

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the bright spot on the team after dominating the D'backs with six scoreless innings. Yamamoto's incredible performance flustered the D'backs as none were able to reach home plate facing the Japanese ace.

Yamamoto surrendered five hits and two walks with five strikeouts for his team to register back-to-back scoreless outings for his new team. The 25-year-old dominated hitters with his four-seam fastball and splitter.

The Dodgers offense equally rocked the D'backs as Jordan Montgomery failed to find his footing. Montgomery struggled on the mound as Andy Pages and Will Smith smashed home runs. The boys in blue will return to Dodger Stadium to host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series starting Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback