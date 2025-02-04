Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe enjoys a delicious sweet treat during offseason

Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe is enjoying quality time this offseason alongside the Orioles 2B and their pet dog, Coconut. The couple hail from the same city and began dating when they were studying at Stillwater's high school in Oklahoma. After more than two years of dating, they exchanged wedding vows in 2024.

Holliday's wife has a decent online presence with over 22K followers and avidly shares social media posts showcasing delightful moments from her everyday life. In her latest social media story, she shared an image of herself enjoying ice-cream.

Take a look at the image here, which was captioned as:

"Toasted coconut & honey lavender."

Screenshot from the story (Image via Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

Jackson Holliday and Chloe got engaged in December 2022 when they were on a romantic trip to Punta de Mita in Nayarit, Mexico, and then proceeded with a private wedding affair in Manalapan, Florida on January 6, 2024.

The couple have been enjoying quality time this offseason and went on two romantic trips to Bora Bora islands and Hawaii. Jackson's wife has been a towering figure in his life and has always showcased her support for him throughout his still nascent MLB journey.

Despite a difficult rookie season, Jackson showcased promise in both departments of the game as the first overall pick from the 2022 MLB draft envisions becoming the face of the Orioles in future seasons. The loving couple will be moving to Baltimore with Coconut ahead of the 2025 MLB season which begins in March.

Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary in January

Jackson Holliday and his wife celebrated their maiden wedding anniversary on January 6. They took to social media to share heartfelt images from their wedding day while penning down anniversary wishes for each other.

Take a look at the posts here:

"1 year of being married to my best friend. I love you @chloehollidayyy."

"One year & forever to go. Didn’t know it was possible to love you more than I did this day, your easy to love jax ❤️ "

Holliday will be kicking off the new campaign with the Orioles in a few weeks as players head over to their ballclub's spring training facility in Sarasota, Florida. Jackson will hope to make the opening day roster and have an impactful start to the 2025 MLB season.

