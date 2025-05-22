Orioles $3,500,000 star believes new manager will 'right the ship' after Brandon Hyde firing

In 2023, Brandon Hyde led the Baltimore Orioles to a 101-win season and a division title. They regressed in 2024 and have somehow fallen even further in 2025. They're the AL's second-worst team and just fired Hyde.

It's only May 22, so there is still time to turn things around, even if they're 16 games under .500. After ending an eight-game losing streak and beginning to play better under interim Tony Mansolino, Ryan O'Hearn, who has a $3.5 million contract with Orioles, still has faith in the team.

He said:

"Obviously, the season hasn't gone the way we wanted it to or expected it to. We definitely feel we're underperforming. There were signs that we were going to turn things around. That's Mike's decision, on the manager, I got a ton of love for Brandon Hyde. Hyde is the first manager to believe in me and give me a legitimate shot to play. It's tough. We got a lot of young players trying to navigate that for the first time."

O'Hearn added that Mansolino is "perfect" for the Orioles right now. He lauded his energy and honesty with players, believing those two things will pay major dividends for the team moving forward.

Then, he expressed confidence in his squad:

"We're going to keep it rolling. There's no other choice, we're in May still. There's plenty of time to right the ship, we've still got good players. Guys coming back off the IL. I'm a bit of an optimist, and I really believe in our guys."

He added that "good things" are surely on their way for Baltimore.

Orioles' interim manager shares update after hectic weekend

In a flash, Tony Mansolino became the manager of the Baltimore Orioles. Taking over for anyone midseason is difficult, but Hyde was a Manager of the Year just two years ago.

Tony Mansolino took over the Orioles (Imagn)

Mansolino admitted it had been hectic, but that he was getting into the groove of things via MLB:

“I was able to pull out my computer and start looking at lineups and things that will help us get ready for the next day. That exercise just kind of strangely settled me down. Being totally honest, there was a ton of anxiety Saturday and Sunday. Didn’t sleep a whole lot. Just going through the information and getting my mind prepared for what this job is, I slept last night and that was a really nice feeling waking up today.”

The Orioles are 2-8 in their last 10, but Mansolino helped them end an eight-game skid against the Milwaukee Brewers.

