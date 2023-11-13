Orioles bench coach Fredi Gonzalez praised rookie Gunnar Henderson as he delivered in his first full season in the majors. The kid came out of the blocks guns blazing and showcased an amazing game-reading ability, which helped the Birds clinch the AL East for the first time since 2014.

"We're seeing a special player right in front of our eyes" - Fredi Gonzalez on Gunnar Henderson

"Tonight Gunnar Henderson could become the first Oriole hitter to be Rookie of the Year since Cal Ripken Jr."

This year, Brandon Hyde was chosen as a finalist for AL Manager of the Year, and Henderson is one of the three finalists for AL Rookie of the Year. On Monday, the Rookie of the Year Award winners will be revealed, and on Tuesday, the Manager of the Year Award winners will be revealed.

Not only was Henderson one of the best rookies in baseball, but he was also one of the top players in general thanks to his offensive and defensive abilities.

With a WAR of 6.2, he is ranked seventh overall and third in the American League, according to Baseball Reference. Although FanGraphs didn't score him as high, he is still far ahead of Tanner Bibee and Triston Casas, the other AL RoY finalists.

"Gunnar Henderson has already won The Sporting News and Major League Baseball Players Association Players Choice Award as the American League's top rookie. Tonight, he's primed to add another trophy" - masnOrioles

Gunnar Henderson is one of the favorites to win AL Rookie of the Year

The numbers demonstrate why the talented Orioles rookie is regarded by many as the clear favorite to win the distinction. He led all AL rookies in bWAR (6.2), fWAR (4.6), home runs (28), triples (nine), RBIs (82) and runs scored (100). He amassed 66 extra-base hits and slashed .255/.325/.489 over 150 games.

Henderson received the AL Rookie of the Month award in June. With six home runs and 16 RBIs in 20 games, he slashed .320/.354/.640 as his bat heated up with the weather in the MLB. That month demonstrated why many predicted him to be the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year favorite.

"Gunnar Henderson hits ANOTHER home run, his second of the game and it's 12-0 Baltimore!" - MLBONFOX

Henderson consistently played outstanding defense on the left side of the infield. Despite making only 64 starts and playing 584 2/3 innings, he was third among AL shortstops with 10 defensive runs saved.