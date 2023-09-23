The Baltimore Orioles are performing well this season and are headed towards clinching the top spot in the American League. The Orioles showcased great team synergy, a good concoction of young and experienced players and a great staff working at the helm to propel this unit to the top of the AL East division.

Expand Tweet

"John Angelos said fans will have to foot the bill if the Orioles are going to hold onto their young stars. But available financial information suggests the organization enjoyed plenty of cost-savings in recent years" - NathanSRuiz

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Orioles' fans are dissatisfied with the latest comments made by the team's chair and managing partner, John Angelos, stating that the management is going to find it difficult to hold onto their young guns and that the onus is on fans to keep the franchise financially viable even when the management has effectively generated healthy revenue from their cost-cutting methods.

Expand Tweet

"They just need to sell the team. Management has done their job. Coaches have done their job. Players have done their job. Fans have done their job. None of those parties deserve to be hamstrung by a family unwilling or unable to invest in what has the makings of a great org" - brett_hower

Expand Tweet

"He's a terrible human being" - brcodeman

Expand Tweet

"I don't mind paying more for tickets if they consistently win and if it costs that to hold on to these young stars that have been phenomenal this year" - Docjonas

Expand Tweet

"Thankfully the Mets at least have an owner now who is actually a fan of the team" - igotthatwegovy

Expand Tweet

"If the team is winning, fans will show up" - theKBP22407

Expand Tweet

"There is only one good way this ends for the city. John needs to sell the team to locals and move on!!" - BearzieB

Expand Tweet

"Cost savings and affording big contracts are two different things" - WeeWillieK

Baltimore Orioles are rolling along towards the pennant

Rutschman, the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, arrived last year, ushering in a new era. He has established himself as the prototypical franchise player in less than a year.

The Baltimore Orioles are 87-64 since his May 21 start, outperforming every team but five, including the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets.

Expand Tweet

"ADLEY RUTSCHMAN - 250 Hits as an Oriole. Moves into the Top 100 in franchise history, tying Bobby Bonilla" - BMoreMilestones

Currently, Orioles stand out as one of the more competitive and intriguing team. Give the front office credit for its decisions, the coaches for their growth, and the players for their work.