Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde won the American League Manager of the Year Award for the 2023 season. He beat Bruce Bochy, Kevin Cash, Rocco Baldelli, Dusty Baker, and John Schneider to win it.

Hyde received 27 first-place votes, while Bochy only had three. It was a well-deserved win as Hyde managed his team to the second-best record during the regular season with 101 wins.

It was a bit of a landslide victory for Hyde. He finished with 144 total points, while Bochy finished in second place with 61 points. Voting was based on regular season results and was done by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Hyde took Baltimore from an 83-win season in 2022 to a 101-win season, and they are just getting started. The organization is full of young and hungry players ready to make their mark.

Baltimore Orioles fans could not be happier about Brandon Hyde getting named the AL Manager of the Year. He has brought hope to this fanbase, and they are delighted to have him lead the ship.

"As he should be! Congrats," one fan posted.

"Well deserved, big things ahead of him and all of Baltimore," another fan posted.

It is especially incredible to see Baltimore's success, given the tough division they play in. However, they were the top dogs in the AL East this season over the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees.

Brandon Hyde and the Baltimore Orioles could be serious contenders next season

Coming off a 101-win season, Brandon Hyde and the Baltimore Orioles will look to press on during the 2024 season. But they have some work to do this offseason to come out stronger.

Aaron Hicks, Jack Flaherty, Kyle Gibson, Adam Fraxier, Shintaro Fujinami, and Jorge Lopez are free agents. Given how Hicks resurged in Baltimore, it would make sense for a reunion to happen over the offseason.

One area the team could look at is starting pitching. Re-signing Gibson would not break the bank. But the team could look at some of the bigger-name free-agent pitchers like Blake Snell or Yoshinobu Yamamoto, though that would be a stretch.

From who is coming back to the players they have waiting in the wings, the Orioles could be a top team again next season. They will be the ones fans will want to keep an eye on over the next few months.