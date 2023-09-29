The Baltimore Orioles are to stay at Camden Yards for at least another 30 years as the AL East leaders announced the news during their game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

There was uncertainty surrounding the Orioles' future at Camden Yards as they were in the last year of the lease, set to expire at the end of the year. However, the latest development has provided a huge sigh of relief to the Baltimore faithful.

Fans received the news when a message appeared on the scoreboard after the end of the third inning. Orioles chairman John Angelos appeared on the video board, relaying the agreement between the franchise, the state, Wes Moore, and the Maryland Stadium Authority.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Orioles announce on Camden Yards scoreboard that Gov. Wes Moore, State of Maryland and Maryland Stadium Authority have agreed to deal that will keep O's in Baltimore for at least next 30 years."

Expand Tweet

The Orioles, Gov. Wes Moore, and the State of Maryland agreed to a deal that will keep the Orioles in Baltimore and at Camden Yards for the next 30 years.

Expand Tweet

The news was well received by the fans who were waiting for the team to register their 100th win of the season, a number that has not been breached by the franchise since 1980.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Orioles eye home-field advantage for the postseason with a win over Red Sox in the series opener at Camden Yards

The Orioles sealed the playoff berth for the first time since 2016 earlier this month and a win against the Red Sox in the first game of the series on Thursday would seal the division for them.

They have also got a chance to secure the #1 seed in the American League, giving them an outright home advantage if they make it to Division Series and Championship Series.