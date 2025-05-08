Orioles GM gives clarity on Gunnar Henderson's future in Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson is deemed by many to be the cornerstone of the AL East team. Mike Elias, the team's GM, recently shared his thoughts about the 23-year-old shortstop.

Henderson was selected in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB draft and debuted in 2023, winning the American League Rookie of the Year. He also won a Silver Slugger Award the same year. Last season, the shortstop earned his first All-Star selection.

The Orioles GM recently appeared on the New York Sports Post's "The Show," hosted by veteran MLB insider Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. When Heyman asked whether the Orioles intend to sign Henderson long term, Elias replied [from 28:20]:

"He's really, really good. We love him. I mean, you know, we took him as a 17-year-old, kind of a raw 17-year-old, out of Alabama in the second round. Um, developed him, and, you know, he's been the backbone of our infield. And, you know, he's certainly at an age where he's probably getting better and better."

The 42-year-old added that Henderson had been tremendous for the Orioles, bringing in new fan support. He believes brighter days are ahead for the 23-year-old shortstop.

"He's one of these guys. I mean, look, you look at our current contract with him and the control that we have from his reserve, so to speak, from the draft, you'd love to have a guy longer than that. And I'll leave it at that. I don't like to, um, you know, talk about this stuff out of turn, " Elias added.

The team's GM pointed out that Henderson is a terrific worker and concluded by admitting he hopes to see the shortstop play for the Orioles for a long time.

Elias joined the Orioles' front office in 2019 and won the 2023 MLB Executive of the Year Award. He had a five-year stint with the Cardinals and a seven-year stint with the Astros before joining the Orioles.

MLB insider predicts massive deal for Orioles' Gunnar Henderson

Juan Soto's blockbuster $765,00,00 contract with the New York Mets has shaken the free agent market in MLB. Though not a free agent, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a $500,000,000 extension with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In this scenario, veteran MLB insider Jeff Passan recently shared his thoughts about the upcoming big free agent contracts on ESPN. Per Passan, Henderson is set to sign the next best free agent contract - a whopping $600,000,000.

Passan pointed out that, unlike Soto, Henderson plays at a premium position in shortstop and won't be affected by a potential move to third base. Still, the insider mentions that the 23-year-old has to be consistent to earn a blockbuster contract.

