Orioles GM Mike Elias overwhelmed by Executive of the Year nod: "The recognition is really meaningful to me"

Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias, who masterminded the team's stunning rise to the top of the AL, won the MLB Executive of the Year Award on Tuesday. It was a nod to his leadership under which the Orioles had their first 100-win season since 1980.

The award, decided by a vote from executives across all 30 MLB clubs, signifies league-wide recognition of Elias' executive prowess. Reflecting on the award, Elias said:

“It’s been really gratifying seeing the city of Baltimore & Maryland back as a baseball capital, like it should be.”

Under Elias' stewardship, the Orioles, boasting the second-lowest payroll in MLB at $67 million, achieved a record of 101-67.

"Definitely a season to remember & the recognition for our front office & our organization is really meaningful to me," Elias added.

Baltimore Orioles' remarkable transformation under Mike Elias

Mike Elias has had an illustrious career in the MLB after graduating from Yale in 2006. He worked in a scouting role with the Cardinals, advancing to manager of amateur scouting before securing a pivotal move to the Astros in 2011. In 2016, he became the Astros' assistant GM.

Since taking the helm as GM of the Orioles in 2018, Elias' has had a significant impact. The team has undergone a swift and effective rebuild despite their record 115 losses in his inaugural year.

Elias has earned acclaim for his shrewd draft picks, including Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holliday, who are now key components of the franchise. Moreover, his adeptness in the free-agent market has brought notable talents like Kyle Gibson, Kyle Bradish, and Adam Frazier into the team.

However, despite their financial prudence, the team's 2023 season concluded in a Division Series sweep by the Rangers. The Orioles still face hurdles, but Elias looks to be the right person to navigate them successfully.

Mike Elias has set the stage for the franchise to remain competitive in the forthcoming seasons. The team is just a few adjustments away from becoming World Series contenders.