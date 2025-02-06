Orioles legend backs Jose Altuve’s HOF case, but says $76,000,000 D-backs standout is best 2B right now

Among all the second basemen active in MLB right now, Houston Astros star Jose Altuve likely has the best case to make the Hall of Fame one day, according to former Baltimore Orioles star Brian Roberts, who was a second baseman himself.

Altuve, 34, is a nine-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, former AL MVP, Gold Glove winner and seven-time Silver Slugger award recipient. Moreover, he has three AL batting titles and has led the league in stolen bases twice.

Talking to MLB Network on Wednesday, two-time All-Star Roberts said:

"Altuve is probably my favorite second baseman — maybe of all time. Having played against him, been around him, and seen his body of work throughout his career, I think he'll be a surefire Hall of Famer if he can continue for a few more years."

Roberts continued the discussion by expressing admiration for the many young second basemen coming up, but he is most impressed by Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte, who was an NL MVP finalist in 2024.

"But man, when you look down the list a little bit, you see these young guys who are in the prime of their careers," Roberts added. "To me, you really see what players are all about in that 26-to-29-year-old range, and you've got a lot of guys coming into that phase when you look at this top 10 that we're going to go through."

"I think you hit it on the head, though — Ketel Marte, at this point, going into this year, is probably the best second baseman in the game when you consider offense, defense, speed, power — everything he brings to the table. And I think he's just getting better and better."

In March 2022, Marte signed a five-year, $76 million contract extension with the Diamondbacks.

Where do Jose Altuve and Ketel Marte stand in MLB Top 10 2B?

Every year, going into the new season, MLB releases its ranking for the top players at every position.

Mookie Betts of the LA Dodgers took the top spot after transitioning from right field, where he ranked No. 2 last year. Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros followed closely at No. 2, while Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers moved up to No. 3 and Miami's Luis Arraez made his debut at No. 4.

Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks climbed to No. 5 from No. 8, thanks to his career year in 2024. Matt McLain of the Cincinnati Reds, Andrés Giménez of the Cleveland Guardians (who dropped from No. 3), Edouard Julien of the Minnesota Twins, Zack Gelof of the Oakland Athletics and Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs all secured spots in the rankings, with several making their first appearance.

Here's the list:

Mookie Betts, LAD (Last year: No. 2 RF) Jose Altuve, HOU (Last year: No. 1) Marcus Semien, TEX (Last year: No. 4) Luis Arraez, MIA (Not Ranked last year) Ketel Marte, AZ (Last year: No. 8) Matt McLain, CIN (Not ranked last year) Andrés Giménez, CLE (Last year: No. 3) Edouard Julien, MIN (Not ranked last year) Zack Gelof, OAK (Not ranked last year)

