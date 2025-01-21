  • home icon
Orioles legend makes feelings known on Anthony Santander's $90,000,000 plus Blue Jays move

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Jan 21, 2025 05:07 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Source: Getty

The uncertainty is finally over for All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander, as the 30-year-old, as per MLB insiders, has inked a five-year deal worth at least $90 million with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Baltimore Orioles legend Jim Palmer reacted to the development with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Breaking: The Blue Jays and outfielder Anthony Santander have agreed to a deal, a source confirmed to ESPN. The news was first reported by MLB Network. The deal is for five years and more than $90 million, sources tell @JeffPassan." - @ ESPN

After the move's announcement, Orioles legend Palmer heaped praise on Santander and expressed his disappointment that the team let him go.

"Sorry to lose Anthony Santander. But he deserves to be paid well and the Blue Jays were willing to go to 5 years, over $90 million. Wish him nothing but good health, a classy talented player that helped the O’s back to respectability," said Palmer on X.

Santander joins the like of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer and Andres Gimenez to form a formidable crew in Toronto. The team seems to be going all-in and make another run at the postseason before star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero's contract runs out at the end of the year.

As for the Orioles, it has been a disappointing offseason. Even though they acquired the services of Tyler O'Neill, Charlie Morton, and Andrew Kitteredge, they have let Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes walk out.

A look at Anthony Santander's Orioles career

Santander made his MLB debut for the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 18, 2017. Since then, he has called Camden Yards his home. However, he will now ply his trade north of the border, with the Blue Jays.

The 2024 All-Star and Silver Slugger will leave Baltimore with a .246/.307/.469 slash with a .776 OPS. Santander has also smashed 155 home runs and has driven in 435 runs in his eight years with the squad.

