Orioles legend Rich Dauer dies at 72, remembered as a 2x World Series champion

Baltimore Orioles legend and former Houston Astros coach Rich Dauer has died at the age of 72. Dauer spent close to 30 years in the majors as a player and subsequently, a coach.

"We mourn the passing of Orioles Hall of Fame second baseman Rich Dauer, who spent his entire 10-year career with the O’s. We send our deepest sympathies to the Dauer family as well as his many teammates and friends." - @ Baltimore Orioles

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of former Astros coach Rich Dauer. In addition to his fine playing career with the Orioles, Rich was a popular coach with the Astros for three seasons (2015-17), and was a part of the staff that led the team to its first World Series title in 2017." - @ Houston Astros

Dauer starred for the University of Southern California in the early 1970s and propelled the squad to consecutive College World Series titles in 1973 and 1974. His stellar collegiate career merited him an All-American selection at third-base and a 24th overall selection in the 1974 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

On Sept. 11, 1976, Rich Dauer made his MLB debut for Baltimore. He spent all of his 10 seasons as a player with the O's. Dauer posted a slash line of .257/.310/.343, with an OPS of .653 with 43 home runs and 372 RBIs across 1,140 games. In 1983, he captured his sole title as a player as a part of an Orioles squad that bested Steve Carlton's Philadelphia Phillies.

For his stellar plays, Dauer was inducted to the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame in 2012 and the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021.

A look at Rich Dauer's coaching career

Dauer started coaching duties in the majors with the Cleveland Indians in 1990. After two seasons in Cleveland, Dauer made the Kansas City Royals staff in 1997.

He bounced around to the Brewers and the Rockies before finally settling in Houston, where he won his first World Series title as a coach with the 2017 Astros.

In a tearjerking moment, Dauer threw out the first pitch during the opening game of the 2018 season for Houston. The move came after he had suffered a subdural hematoma a night before the championship parade of the Astros where an emergency brain surgery was required.

